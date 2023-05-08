Thane: Elderly woman’s body found at Upvan Lake

A 67-year-old woman was found dead at Thane’s Upvan Lake on Monday morning.

She was later identified as Sulochana Khochre. Regional disaster management call chief Avinash Sawant said they received a call about a woman’s body floating in the lake on Monday morning.

The response force team and Vartak Nagar police personnel reached the spot with an ambulance and a rescue vehicle. The victim was later found to be a resident of Nilambari Society in Vartak Nagar. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an accidental death report has been registered in the case.

The police said further probe is underway.