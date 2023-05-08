 Thane: Elderly woman’s body found at Upvan Lake
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Elderly woman’s body found at Upvan Lake

Thane: Elderly woman’s body found at Upvan Lake

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an accidental death report has been registered in the case.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 10:30 PM IST
article-image

A 67-year-old woman was found dead at Thane’s Upvan Lake on Monday morning.

She was later identified as Sulochana Khochre. Regional disaster management call chief Avinash Sawant said they received a call about a woman’s body floating in the lake on Monday morning.

The response force team and Vartak Nagar police personnel reached the spot with an ambulance and a rescue vehicle. The victim was later found to be a resident of Nilambari Society in Vartak Nagar. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an accidental death report has been registered in the case.

The police said further probe is underway.

Read Also
Thane: Woman kills husband with the help of boyfriend, throws body in Kasara valley; both arrested
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Contractor held, given bail for fatal fall of lift worker

Mumbai: Contractor held, given bail for fatal fall of lift worker

Mumbai: Free shelter, transportation for paediatric cancer patients at Tata Memorial Hospital

Mumbai: Free shelter, transportation for paediatric cancer patients at Tata Memorial Hospital

Attention Mumbaikars! 3 Special traffic & power block from May 9 to 11 at Karjat station; check...

Attention Mumbaikars! 3 Special traffic & power block from May 9 to 11 at Karjat station; check...

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) blames Sharad Pawar for failing to groom successor

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) blames Sharad Pawar for failing to groom successor

Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing to Republic TV in ₹100 crore trademark infringement suit

Bombay HC refuses urgent hearing to Republic TV in ₹100 crore trademark infringement suit