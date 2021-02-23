Thane: TMC seals 5 restobars for violating COVID-19 norms

Thane Municipal corporation sealed total five restaurants-bars after getting caught for violating social distancing norms and non-use of masks.
"Following the orders led by TMC chief two daysbefore, the action was taken against these restaurant-bars in the city. The action was taken against bars located at Majiwada-Manpada and Naupada wards. Total 5 bars have been sealed which also include two orchestra bars," said an official from encroachment department of TMC.
"The case has been registered against these establishments (restaurant-bars) at the local police station for violating COVID-19 norms," added official.
The TMC has already formed teams to keep vigil on the citizens commuting without masks and violating the social distancing norms. Accordingly, lakhs have been collected from the fines charged to such violators within last three days.
The civic body has directed the concerned authorities to be keep check on the public places, marriage halls, stations and bus stops where the gathering of crowd is often noticed. Hence, the strict action should be initiated against such citizens violating COVID safety norms.
"The health team and COVID centres have been again made more functional, while number of testing centres have been increased in the city. Besides, a special squad has been appointed to carry regular inspection within the crowded areas and curb the spread of virus," said an official.
COVID update: On Tuesday, in Thane so far 58698 patients has been recovered from the COVID-19, while 1320 are active patients at present in Thane city. The death toll in Thane city has reached upto 1326. While, new 142 positive cases has been detected, however not a single death was reported on Tuesday