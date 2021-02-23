Thane: TMC seals 5 restobars for violating COVID-19 norms

Thane Municipal corporation sealed total five restaurants-bars after getting caught for violating social distancing norms and non-use of masks.

"Following the orders led by TMC chief two daysbefore, the action was taken against these restaurant-bars in the city. The action was taken against bars located at Majiwada-Manpada and Naupada wards. Total 5 bars have been sealed which also include two orchestra bars," said an official from encroachment department of TMC.

"The case has been registered against these establishments (restaurant-bars) at the local police station for violating COVID-19 norms," added official.

The TMC has already formed teams to keep vigil on the citizens commuting without masks and violating the social distancing norms. Accordingly, lakhs have been collected from the fines charged to such violators within last three days.