Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:05 AM IST

Thane: TMC seals 19 illegally acquired rooms in Kausa-Mumbra area meant for project-affected people

PTI
Representative Image | Unsplash

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) sealed 19 illegally acquired tenements located in the Kausa-Mumbra area in Thane district of Maharashtra, the civic body said on Sunday.

These tenements, located in the Rental Housing Complex, were allotted in 2018 to the people affected by various projects of widening roads in Kausa and Mumbra.

The occupants of these rooms had produced fabricated documents for possession, the civic body said in a release.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:06 AM IST
