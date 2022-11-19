Thane: TMC gears up to fight measles, sets-up 24-hour helpline facility

TMC gears up to fight measles, sets-up 24-hour helpline facility | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Saturday, November 19 initiated a 24-hour helpline facility to provide 24-hour guidance to suspected measles patients.

TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, "We have appealed to the patients to immediately contact the helpline number 7306330330 in case of symptoms similar to measles in children. The patients will get immediate guidance from the medical officers in the war room working 24×7 and the necessary medical services / medicines will be made available from the nearest health centers."

Bangar further added, "If serious symptoms are found in the any patient, an ambulance will be provided immediately and appropriate treatment will be given at the Thane Municipal Hospital. Citizens should immediately contact the helpline number without panicking."

