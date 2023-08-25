Thane: TMC Demolishes Unauthorized Shacks Along Kalwa Creek To Address Development And Safety Concerns

FPJ

Due to the number of unauthorized shacks in the Kalwa Creek area, there are many obstacles in the development of the creek area. Also, since the creek shore is being washed away day by day, the possibility of causing great damage at this place in the future cannot be ruled out. Against this backdrop, the action was taken on Thursday, August 24 on the unauthorized hut situated on the Kalwa Creek as per the order of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit BangarAction was taken against the slums situated on the banks of Kranti Nagar in Kalwa and illegally constructed in the bay. Out of the huts of the said place, 65 to 70 huts were demolished on Thursday. Newly constructed huts in the creek were also evicted in this operation. The said action was taken with the help of JCB Poclain.

TMC deputy commissioner Sankar Patole, Thane zone-1 deputy commissioner Ganesh Gawde, assistant commissioner of Naupada Kopri ward committee Sopan Bhaik, encroachment, water supply and electricity department along with the police personnel took this action. Bangar said that action will be continued on unauthorized constructions and encroachments in the TMC area.

