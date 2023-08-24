Thane: TMC To Start 'Lokshahi Din' From Sept 18 For Immediate Settlement Of Individual Complaints

Thane: TMC To Organise 'Lokshahi Din' On For Immediate Settlement Of Individual Complaints Starting September 18 | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) organises 'Lokshahi Din' on the third Monday of every month for immediate settlement of individual complaints of citizens. Accordingly, the 'Lokshahi Din' will be held on September 18.

The TMC officials have requested citizens to submit their statements 15 days in advance that is before September 4 for the "Lokshahi Din". The Thanekars have been appealed to submit their representations at the following places.

Thanekars asked to submit their statements at following places:

Circle 1 - (Kalwa, Mumbra, under Diva ward committee) office of the deputy commissioner, Kalwa ward committee Office in Kalwa

Circle 2 - (Naupada, under Wagle ward committee, deputy commissioner office, Naupada ward committee office in Thane (West).

Circle 3 - (Uthalsar, Vartaknagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Savarkar Nagar, under Majiwada-Manpada ward committee) office of the deputy commissioner of Majiwada-Manpada under Manpada ward committee Office in Thane (West).

Citizens advised to file their complaints during Lokshahi Din

Ravindra Manjarekar, public relationship officer (PRO) of Thane said, "Citizens should first file their applications during the Lokshahi Din . If no action is taken on the complaints filed during the Lokshahi Din then the citizens can submit their representations before 15 days as per rules. They should submit their statements for Lokshahi Din to the concerned ward committee offices."

