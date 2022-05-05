Thane: Special court sentences man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for flashing a schoolgirl

A special court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to two years of rigorous imprisonment for flashing a schoolgirl in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

Special judge V V Virkar on Wednesday found the accused Mohammad Tarique Islam guilty of offences under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was sentenced to two years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale informed the court that the incident took place in July 2018, and the victim was 11 years old and studied in Class 7 at the time.

When the victim used to go to school with her friends, the accused would stand near a shop on the route in Koknipada and flash them as they passed by, she said.

When the accused kept flashing them repeatedly, the victim complained to her parents, following which the girl’s mother caught the man red-handed in the act and he was handed over to the police, Hiwrale said.

An offence under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 06:26 PM IST