Thane: Social activists warn of protests after 3 years delay in opening of playground

Thane: With Delay from last three years in opening a playground for citizens of township on Ghodbunder road had forced local corporator and social activist to raise concern over the same. The team met Dr. Vipin Sharma, the municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation and officials from the town planning department and gave a letter. The officials assured them to bring up a solution to it as soon as possible.



With regular complaints from the citizens for opening of the playground Archana Manera, the local Bharatiya Janata Party Corporator from TMC along with social activist Kiran Manera, Dr IB. Dey, chairman, Hiranandani Apex foundation and secretary Monica Arora on Monday met the Municipal Commissioner Sharma and Satish Ugale, assistant director of the town planning department of TMC. The team shared the problems faced by the township citizens for the playground and Sharma replied over a quick decision over the same. Manera warned the authorities that if they didn’t take any action or work within eight days in relation to the playground she would stage a protest in front of the commissioner office.



Manera who met the commissioner said a town ship was developed on Ghodbunder road with plush societies. However, there was a reserved plot of 22,000 meters for the playground, which was for the citizens of the township. “On September 20, 2018, I raised a question and issue of the playground in the general body meeting. At that time the town planning department officials assured that the work of the playground was at last stage and it will start soon. But at present it has been more than three years and the authorities are yet to open the ground. If we visit the playground we can see its condition is full of grown grass and a house of mosquitoes. Forget playing, we can't even roam around or take a walk in the evening,” she added.



Manera a few days ago also staged a protest for the open playground of the 9,510 meters playground in Kolshet, which is adjacent to the township playground. The Kolshet playground was under the TMC and was useful for the nearby citizens. “After a protest was done the authorities started the playground. Now we demand the playground for the township be opened to the public. After the township was developed, it was the responsibility of the developer to beautify the playground for the citizens coming in the plush societies and make it useful for them. But neither the developer nor the TMC took steps to take care of the playground, which is lying vacant and unused.” she added.



The team met the assistant director, town planning, TMC, Satish Ugale who assured them about starting the work on it. When contacted Satish Ugale, he said he was on leave to attend a wedding in his native.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 10:52 PM IST