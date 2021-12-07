Thane: Farmer from Ambarnath cheated of Rs 25,000

Thane: A 55-year-old farmer from Ambarnath was cheated for a gold chain worth Rs 25,000. The police said the two bike bornes cheated the victim by claiming about an heavy bandobast and checking by officials after covid-19 positive patients found in the area ahead.



The police said the complainant is identified as Gajanan Thombre 55, a farmer and resident of Padgha cha pada, Kalyan Taluka, Thane district. According to Thombre the cheating took place on December 5 afternoon at 3:30 pm in-front of golden Punjab hotel, near the dumping ground, Ambarnath.

Thombre was returning back home from Badlapur on his motorcycle. “When two bike-borne riders beside him ask him to stop in the middle of the way. They were informed about a positive patient found ahead and a heavy bandobast is placed on the road, where officials are checking each and every person. Thombre was threatened as why is wearing a gold chain in such a situation when checking is going on. They asked him to keep the chain inside his pocket.” said the police officer.



The police said that one of the accused took a piece of paper and asked Thombre to keep the chain in the paper and then in the pocket. However, with sweet talks and tricks they flee away taking the gold chain of Thombre.” said a police officer from the Shivaji Nagar police station.



The police said Thombre was wearing the gold chain of 10 grams worth Rs 25,000. The Shivaji Nagar police in Ambarnath have registered a case under section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

“We have registered a cheating case and are further investigating the matter. We have started scrutinizing the CCTV footage to check the bike borne involved in the cheating case.” said Vilas Nalawade, police sub-inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 09:09 PM IST