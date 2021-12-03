Mumbai: Police busts unique racket of robbers cheats in a bank queue, two arrested

The Navghar police have busted a gang that adopted a unique modus operandi to cheat people standing in queues at banks to deposit money.

Two persons have been arrested and Rs 13,000 recovered in cash. The action followed in response to a FIR registered by the 25- year-old complainant who had been robbed at the branch of a nationalised bank in Bhayandar on November 24.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said that he had gone to deposit Rs 20,000 in his savings account when one person approached him and pointed to another man while cooking up a story that the person had Rs 1 lakh with him, but was unable to send the money home since he didn’t have a bank account.

He said they could earn some profit by helping him out.

The duo engaged the complainant in a conversation and offered him a bundle wrapped in a handkerchief.

The complainant complied and the encounter ended with him being cheated of Rs 20,000 as the bundle turned out to be layers of plain paper.

Based on testimonies given by eyewitness and technical surveillance, a team led by police inspector (crime) Prakash Mhasaal, under the supervision of senior police inspector Milind Desai, arrested Raja Ramesh Rajbhar and Vishal Ramesh Rajbhar from the Penkarpada area of Kashimira for their involvement.

The police have registered an offence under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified duo and started a probe. They have not ruled out the involvement of the accused in other similar crimes.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 10:13 AM IST