Mumbai: BEST looking at introducing new bus stops, to replace 3000 old ones

Mumbai is all set to get sturdier, new designed bus stops. The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) are looking at introducing new bus stops that will replace 3000 old ones. They are also going to remove some bus poles as well with new bus stands. This comes at a time when there are cases of encroachment on bus stops plus metal plates of these stops are being stolen.

The BEST are currently working on calling tenders for the same plus they are likely to go for fresh designs as well. “We are looking at introducing new bus stands for these stops for which tenders will be called soon. We will also be replacing the bus stop poles wherever possible,” said a BEST official on condition of anonymity.

There are around 6000 bus stops across the city. These also include 800-1000 bus stop poles installed as well. The BEST officials said that at least half which is around 3000 bus stops and 400-500 bus poles shall be replaced in the coming days. After rationalization of bus routes there have been several locations across the city and suburbs where bus routes have either been curtailed or halts don’t happen at bus stops.

The BEST officials agreed that there are bus stops which also get encroached upon. There have been cases of thefts of metal alloys of these bus stops after cutting them. The BEST authorities claim that they are urging people to send picture of these bus stops which has seen pilferage so that action can be taken against culprits.

Meanwhile the BEST Undertaking is also working on real time location of buses for which bus stops too will be fitted with gadgets that will decipher the GPS of buses and provide details about the same. The BEST is already working on mobile App that will help passengers about the real time location of these buses.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 09:47 PM IST