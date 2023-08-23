Thane: Social Activists Protest Against Gap In Saket Bridge Joint On Mumbai-Nashik Highway

Thane: A social activist from Thane on Wednesday protested against the gap in bridge joint on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and also demanded an urgent repair of it from the authorities or they will protest in a big away in coming days.

Due to the protest by the activists there was a huge traffic on Mumbai -Nashik Highway.

On Wednesday, the MNS leader Ravi More while travelling on the Saket Bridge he found the gap in bridge joint and he got out of his vehicle along with the supporters and said that the gap in bridge can be danger and it can fall also. He said that I think the authorities are waiting for some mishap.

More said, "Soon after noticing the gap in the bridge we called up the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials to know about the gap in the bridge. When we asked them why there is gap in the bridge they replied that it is not a big issue and it can be fixed in just 2-3 days. Also they were not able to answer when we asked whether the audit of the bridge has been done. It seems that the MSRDC authorities are making the bridge without thinking about the safety of the people. We threatened the MSRDC authorities that we will remain at the spot until unless the gap in the bridge is not fixed."

Speaker Rahul Narvekar under fire

Earlier several members of legislative assembly sought answers from speaker Rahul Narvekar that why the repair work of potholes not been done on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway where commuters are stuck for more than five hours due to traffic snarls."

The assembly also witnessed a heated debate about the worsening situation on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway after which the MLAs were told by the Speaker that pothole repair work will start soon.

Reasons behind jam on Mumbai-Nashik road

Not only potholes but there are several reasons for the traffic jam on the Mumbai-Nashik road and authorities are trying to solve the issues as soon as possible although it is really a long process and for now the commuters have been fed up spending around 5 hours on the road.

More said, " The MSRDC authorities should on a priority basis fix the gap in the bridge or some big mishap like Samruddhi Highway near Shahpur can happen here and many people will lost their lives."

A executive engineer from MSRDC said, " The gap in the bridge is not a big issue and it need to be changed. It just take 2-3 days for fixing it and we will do it on a priority basis."