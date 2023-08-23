Thane: ₹21 Crore Fund Approved To Set Up Hostel For Tribal Girls At Bhayanderpada After MLA Pratap Sarnaik's Efforts

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik | Twitter/@PratapSarnaik

Thane: As there is a large number of tribal padas in Ovala-Majiwada assembly constituency and tribals have been living in this area for many years. But, they have not been provided the necessary facilities till now. In Thane city, the children of the tribal areas still have to travel far for education and as the hostel facilities are not available for the tribal students of the constituency, they have to be deprived of education due to which the students are greatly inconvenienced. For that purpose, Shiv-Sena MLA Pratap Saranaik was repeatedly following up with the government and finally his efforts got a result and a Rs 21 crore fund has been approved by the state government to set up a hostel for tribal girls at Bhayanderpada in Thane.

In Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction, despite the approval of the state government for a 150-capacity tribal girls' hostel in the budget of the year 2021-22, due to the need for space, this work was not getting any speed. At that time through the mediation of Sarnaik, the facility of Lodha Industrial Group of around 2200 sq.meter in Bhayanderpada was taken by the TMC at the rate of ready reckoner and handed over to the tribal department, so the issue of the space was resolved.

A hostel for the tribal girls will be constructed at Bhayanderpada in Thane. The Bhoomipujan of the same was done by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and the work will start soon" said MLA Pratap Sarnaik said.

Details On The Govt Order

In Lodha Splendora Complex at Bhayanderpada in Thane district by tribal department order no. Avg.1319/P.No.17/KA.05 dated 21st January, 2021 government approval has been given for the construction of a hostel for tribal girls and 21 crores have been allocated for it as per the rates of 2017-18. The said hostel building has ground plus six floors and the area of the building is 4482.75 sq.meter. The ground floor of the said building will have a kitchen, a dining room and a storage room, and from the first floor to the sixth floor there will be rooms for girls, restrooms, auditorium and the superintendent's residence.

This is the first hostel for tribal girls to be built in Thane Municipal Corporation area and it will help to raise the educational level of tribal boys and girls, said Sarnaik.

The Shiv-Sena MLA thanked the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for granting the fund and also TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar for initiating all the tender process for the tribal girls hostel at Bhayanderpada in Thane. The work of the hostel will start at the end of the next month.

