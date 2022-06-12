Thane: Sisters arrested from Mankhurd for housebreaking, stealing gold in Dombivali

from right to left (Sarika Sakat, Sujata Sakat and Mina Ingle) | Photo: Prashant Narvekar

The Crime Branch Unit 3 from Thane succeeded in arresting three sisters from Mankhurd who have been allegedly involved in house-breaking in Thane's Dombivali.

The three sisters entered a closed house in Dombivali and stole around 221 grams of gold worth Rs 11 lakh, said the police. The police officials further informed that the incident occurred on June 2 and the three sisters along with their family left for the pilgrimage in Jejuri in Pune and they were held on Saturday, June 11.

The three sisters have been identified as Sarika Sakat, Sujata Sakat and Mina Ingle.

Crime Branch Unit 3 senior police inspector Kishore Shirsat said, "On June 2, Chaitali Shetty family from Ramnagar area in Dombivali (East) went out for some work by locking their door. The three sisters taking advantage of it with the help of a duplicate key opened the door of Shetty and stole gold worth Rs 11 lakh. A case against them was registered at Ramnagar police station in Dombivali. Soon after, the police started searching the CCTV footage of the building where the house-breaking took place. The three women were seen in the CCTV footage. Based on CCTV footage and the technical team we started searching for the three women involved in house-breaking."

Shirsat further added, "The Crime Branch Unit team searched the CCTV footage at Dombivali railway station and found that three women seen in the CCTV caught the train towards Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station. We tried seeing CCTV footage of all the stations till Kurla. Through our sources, we came to know that the three were the residents of Mankhurd and Kurla. Accordingly, we started our search operation."

"The Kalyan Crime Branch unit through sources came to know that the three sisters, along with the family, had gone to Jejuri in Pune for pilgrimage. We laid a trap in Jejuri and arrested the three sisters from there. We have recovered gold worth Rs 11 lakh from them. Now we are further investigating how many such crimes the three sisters were involved in and in which parts of the city. We also came to know that cases have been registered against them in various police stations in Mumbai and the Thane area," informed Shirsat.

