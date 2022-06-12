Goa: Four arrested by Porvorim police from Surat in connection with car theft

Photo: Representative Image

Porvorim police in joint operations with the Surat police nabbed four persons in connection with the theft of a car from Sangolda.

Ajit Baswaraj Virji of Van-Mauliguem in Bicholim had filed a complaint with Porvorim Police stating that his Mahindra Scorpio (GA-05-F-8800) was stolen sometime between 11 pm on May 21 and 7.30 am on May 22 outside Ashirwad Bungalow at Alto-Bella Vista, Sangolda.

Porvorim Police verified CCTV footage along the Goa-Maharashtra route and identified the car used by the accused to commit the crimes. Based on mobile technical surveillance, the accused persons were identified to be in the Balmer District of Rajasthan.

A Porvorim police team proceeded to Rajasthan and it was revealed that the accused were moving to Gujarat. The Porvorim police team then established contact with the Surat Crime Branch police and in a joint operation, nabbed the four accused persons at Kamrej-Surat on June 10.

The accused have been identified as Shrawan Kumar (24), Ram Jeevan Ram (29), Arvind Kumar Bishnoi Ram (32) and Krishnakumar Mali (24), all from Rajasthan.

It was revealed during investigations that the accused were allegedly selling stolen vehicles to bootleggers smuggling liquor and drugs in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Police seized from the accused a Hyundai Creta SUV, three duplicate Mahindra Scorpio car keys, two duplicate Hyundai Creta car keys, glass cutter tools and cash of Rs 37,000.

Police are in search of the stolen car from Sangolda.

The police produced the four accused before Judicial Magistrate First Class and they have been remanded to seven days in police custody.

The investigation team comprised DySP Visvesh Karpe, Police Inspector Anant Gaonkar and PSI Sitaram Malik, Head constable Sitaram Parab and Constables Mahadev Naik and Prajot Parab.