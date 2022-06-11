Dhar: Revenue inspector assaulted, two accused arrested

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The Revenue Inspector (RI) Billu Ausari of the revenue department posted at Tirla Block was assaulted on Friday. According to information, two days ago, the RI had visited Satipura village to demarcate the land. People present there entered into a dispute with the official regarding the demarcation of land. After this, Tirla police reached the spot and resolved the matter.

Later, the accused broke the doors of the RI's residence, located at Arjun Colony, Dhar and assaulted him. On getting the information, the patwari and other staff of the department gathered at the Kotwali police station demanding appropriate action against the accused on Saturday morning. Soon the tehsildar also reached the police station, where he discussed the incident with the CSP and the TI.

As per TI Sameer Patidar, they had already received this information at night and had arrested two of the assaulters. Legal action will be taken against them by presenting them in the SDM court.

Read Also Dhar: Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 44K nabbed