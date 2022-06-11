e-Paper Get App

Dhar: Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 44K nabbed

According to information received, the accused identified as Rajesh Dawar, a native of Khaniamba village, was on the run for the past six years.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Police have arrested a man carrying a reward of Rs 44,000, near the Bori road petrol pump in Dhar. The accused was wanted in three cases of robbery, loot, burglary and dacoity.

According to information received, the accused identified as Rajesh Dawar, a native of Khaniamba village, was on the run for the past six years. The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 announced by Dhar district police and Rs 24,000 announced by Indore police. After getting information about the presence of Rajesh, a police team immediately conducted a raid at the given location and nabbed him.

Police station-in-charge Vijaya Vaskale, Kalu Singh Bamaniya, Bhanupratap Singh Rajput and other staffers played a crucial role in this regard.

Read Also
Dhar: Nalcha TI, SI line attached for demanding bribe to release youth
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreDhar: Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 44K nabbed

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: Congress expels party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls

Haryana: Congress expels party MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls

After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in...

After outsmarting his rivals in Rajya Sabha polls, Devendra Fadnavis gears up to regain power in...

Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma

Prophet Row: Mumbai Police issues summons to Nupur Sharma

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Team BJP wins gold while MVA had to settle on bronze

Rajya Sabha Election 2022: Team BJP wins gold while MVA had to settle on bronze

Rajya Sabha Polls: As BJP bags third seat, Minister Vijay Vadettiwar says now MVA will have to think...

Rajya Sabha Polls: As BJP bags third seat, Minister Vijay Vadettiwar says now MVA will have to think...