Dhar: Criminal carrying bounty of Rs 44K nabbed

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar Police have arrested a man carrying a reward of Rs 44,000, near the Bori road petrol pump in Dhar. The accused was wanted in three cases of robbery, loot, burglary and dacoity.

According to information received, the accused identified as Rajesh Dawar, a native of Khaniamba village, was on the run for the past six years. The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 announced by Dhar district police and Rs 24,000 announced by Indore police. After getting information about the presence of Rajesh, a police team immediately conducted a raid at the given location and nabbed him.

Police station-in-charge Vijaya Vaskale, Kalu Singh Bamaniya, Bhanupratap Singh Rajput and other staffers played a crucial role in this regard.