 Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajan Vichare Urges PM Modi To Make Digha Gaon Station Operational
Even though Digha Gaon railway station is ready, MP Vichare said it has yet to be operational, despite several reminders to the Railway Minister and the Minister of State for Railways.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 18, 2023, 04:31 PM IST
Thane Member of Parliament Rajan Vichare has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the immediate commencement of operations at Digha Gaon railway station along the Nerul-Thane route of the Trans-Harbour line. The MP expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for his role in initiating the Navi Mumbai Metro, inaugurated on November 17, 2023, following the receipt of the CMRS certificate in June of the same year.

Despite the readiness of Digha Gaon railway station, Vichare highlighted that the station has yet to be operational, despite multiple reminders to the Railway Minister and the Minister of State for Railways. The MP emphasized the station's vital role in facilitating easy access for the large number of IT professionals working in Airoli, stating that the operationalization of Digha Gaon station would significantly contribute to reducing travel time and expenses for commuters.

Vichare stressed the urgency of starting operations at Digha Gaon Railway Station, citing the substantial investment of public funds amounting to crores of rupees in its construction. The MP's letter underscores the importance of addressing the needs of the growing population and workforce in the region.

The communication from Thane MP Rajan Vichare comes as a plea to enhance transportation infrastructure and streamline the daily commute for residents, especially those employed in the flourishing IT sector in the Airoli area.

