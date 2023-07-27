Thane: Shinde Sanctions ₹8 Cr For Renovation Of Gadkari Rangayatam Auditorium

Thane: The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday, July 27 approved a fund of ₹8 crore for the renovation of Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Ram Ganesh Gadkari Rangayatan auditorium which is considered the identity of Thane city and is the first choice of theater artists and theater lovers.

The audiences and the artists approached CM Eknath Shinde with their concerns and suggestions about Gadkari Rangayatan. Accordingly, TMC Chief Abhijit Bangar did the actual inspection and carried out the structural audit of Rangayatan's building. They found the original structure in good condition and but saw that the internal structure and facilities needed radical changes. The TMC made a proposal for renovations to the State Government.

Renovation to be a mix of tradition and modern facilities

Bangar said, "The state government has approved a fund of ₹8 crore for the same. Built in the year 1978, Rangayatan was extensively renovated in 2005. After that it is being renewed now after 18 years. The seating capacity of Rangayatan is 1,080. While reforming Gadkari Rangayatan, the traditionality of Rangayatan will be preserved. Also, state-of-the-art facilities will be made available with time."

The Thane civic chief said that while renovating the Gadkari Rangayatan, the internal facilities will be designed according to the expectations of the artists and the audiences. He siad that renovation works will be carried out keeping in mind the booking of painting dates so that no one is inconvenienced. Also, attention will be paid to complete the work in the shortest period of time.

Major works included

• Complete coloring

• Structural reforms

• Necessary construction works

• Plinth Protection

• New seating arrangements

• Renovation of Stage, Curtains, Flooring, Wings

• Improvement of parking system

• Renovation of rehearsal hall

• Renewal of fire protection system

• Renovation of toilets

