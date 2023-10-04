Thane: Sena (UBT) Leaders To Continue Holding Corner Meetings Despite Prohibitory Orders | X @PatilKailasB

Thane: Local leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance on Wednesday said they would hold corner meetings as part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's `Hou Dya Charcha' (let there be discussion) outreach campaign in the city despite the prohibitory orders issued by the police.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Thane MP Rajan Vichare, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad and city Congress chief Vikrant Chavan alleged that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government was using police to crush the campaign.

Thane police issues notices to organisers

Thane police has issued notices to the organisers, asking them not to hold corner meetings in the light of the prevailing prohibitory orders and taking into consideration public peace and traffic.

MVA leaders on Wednesday met senior police officials regarding the notice.

Vichare said the government was trying to stop the campaign in view of the response it was getting.

"We will not pay any heed to this and go ahead with the meetings unmindful of the threat of arrest," he said.

Awhad said that activists of the MVA will attend the corner meetings in large numbers.

"We consider Uddhav Thackeray as our leader and will support him," he said.

