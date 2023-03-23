Thane: Robbers attack 4 with swords, choppers in Ulhasnagar

FPJ

A gang of robbers attacked four people in Ulhasnagar with swords and choppers in the wee hours on March 22. All suspects are in the age group of 18-21. As per victims, the gang arrived at 3.30am in an auto rickshaw. They were later arrested and an investigation is underway.

Incident took place in early hours

A spate of looting and rioting incidents in the past few months has brought the functioning of the police under radar. Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Gaikwad from Vitthalwadi police station said that the gang attacked people roaming around during early hours. He said the latest incident took place in the camp no.3 area and three of the victims - Ravi Nirabhav, Vidyadhar Pandey and Rohit Pandit – are from camp no 4. All of them are undergoing treatment at Vitthalwadi Hospital. Gaikwad assured citizens of heightening patrolling measures at night.

Read Also Thane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis