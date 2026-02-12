Thane Regional Psychiatric Hospital Rehabilitates Over 2,300 Patients In A Year, Reuniting Most With Families

A year-long rehabilitation drive at Thane’s state psychiatric hospital helps thousands of recovered patients return to family life with dignity | AI Generated Representational Image

Thane, Feb 12: In a landmark achievement for mental healthcare in Maharashtra, the state-run Thane Regional Psychiatric Hospital has successfully rehabilitated 2,384 patients over the past year.

Officials confirmed on Thursday that between January 2025 and January 2026, 2,257 of these individuals were reunited with their families, marking a significant victory against the deep-seated social stigma that often surrounds mental illness.

The mass reintegration follows a year of rigorous “sustained counselling” aimed not only at the patients but also at their relatives. Many families were initially hesitant to welcome their loved ones back due to apprehension or fear, but hospital authorities worked to bridge this gap, emphasising that a supportive home environment is a critical component of long-term recovery.

Overcoming the ‘revolving door’ of care

For many psychiatric institutions, the primary challenge is not clinical stabilisation but social discharge. Patients are often “fit for discharge” but remain hospitalised for years because they have no place to go.

The Thane hospital staff addressed this through specialised tracing operations:

In 44 instances, staff successfully located the native villages of patients who had been abandoned or had lost contact with their roots decades ago.

For 34 long-term residents who could no longer recall their way home, hospital doctors and personnel personally escorted them to ensure a safe transition.

For 49 patients without surviving kin, the hospital secured placements in specialised rehabilitation centres focused on vocational training and skill development.

A paradigm shift in treatment

Hospital Superintendent Dr Netaji Mulik noted that the institution’s success stems from a philosophy that views patients as individuals rather than clinical cases.

“Mental patients are not just ‘cases’ for us; they are people,” Dr Mulik stated. “If we combine medicines with love and trust, patients can stand on their own feet again. When a patient recovers and returns home, it is a moment of pride and satisfaction for us.”

The hospital has also doubled down on confidence-building measures, ensuring that discharged patients possess the self-respect and basic skills needed to live independently.

The road ahead

While the figures from the past year are historic, hospital officials acknowledged that social pressure remains a formidable barrier. The success in Thane is now being viewed as a potential blueprint for other regional psychiatric centres in Pune, Nagpur, and Ratnagiri, which face similar challenges with “long-stay” patients.

