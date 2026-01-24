Thane Civil Hospital Doctors Restore Carpenter’s Hand With Free Carpal Tunnel Surgery In 30 Minutes

Doctors at Thane Civil Hospital perform a successful carpal tunnel surgery on a carpenter, restoring hand movement | File Photo

Thane, Jan 24: For a carpenter who builds his life with his hands, a disabled hand can mean the end of his livelihood. Such a serious condition due to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome (wrist) had befallen a carpenter from the Kalyan area. However, expert doctors at Thane Civil Hospital successfully performed a somewhat difficult surgery in just half an hour, creating new hope in his life.

30 years’ pain relieved within half an hour

For the last 30 years, Ashok Sharma, a carpenter, was suffering from severe Carpal Tunnel Syndrome due to continuous hard work. Due to constant work with his hands, the nerve in his wrist was compressed. As a result, hand movement slowed down, there was pain and tingling in the fingers, and daily work became difficult.

After examination at a private hospital, the cost for surgery was quoted at one to one-and-a-half lakh rupees. Due to normal financial conditions, treatment had to be postponed. In the meantime, the family received information that such surgeries were being successfully performed free of charge at Thane Civil Hospital. The family then decided to seek treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Under the guidance of District Surgeon Dr Kailas Pawar, a team of expert doctors led by Additional District Surgeon and Orthopaedic Specialist Dr Dhiraj Mahangade successfully performed surgery on Ashok Sharma’s wrist in just half an hour at Thane Civil Hospital on Thursday. Ashok’s condition is stable, and hand movement is gradually returning to normal.

