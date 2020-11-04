Thane records 518 new COVID-19 cases; 19 more fatalities

Thane: An addition of 518 fresh cases of coronavirus has taken the tally in Maharashtra's Thane district to 2,12,647, an official said on Tuesday.

Apart from the latest cases detected on Monday, the district also reported 19 deaths that raised the toll to 5,371, the official said.

With over 1.98 lakh recoveries, the recovery rate in the district stands at 93.26 per cent, while the mortality rate is 2.53 per cent, he said.

Currently, there are 8,960 patients undergoing treatment in the district, he said.

Among the major cities in the district, Kalyan has recorded 5,0281 infections, which is the highest in the region, followed by Thane with 46,998, Navi Mumbai with 44,790 and Mira Bhayandar with 22,738, the official said.

In case of deaths, Thane city has registered 1,158 casualties, followed by Kalyan with 1,007, Navi Mumbai with 908 and Mira Bhayandar with 723, he added.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Palghar district has recorded 40,997 COVID-19 cases and 982 fatalities so far, it was stated.