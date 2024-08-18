Thane: Ramgiri Maharaj Booked In Mumbra For Derogatory Remarks About Prophet Muhammad; Third Case Filed Against Him | X

Mumbai: Amid strong protest by Muslims living in Mumbra town over derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad, the local police on Friday booked saint Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj. This is the third case against him followed by offences registered in Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

After seeing a viral clip of the saint allegedly passing the objectionable remarks during an event held in Nashik on August 15, hundreds of Muslims gathered outside the Mumbra police station on Friday evening.

Based on the complaint of Sajid-ul-Rahman, a maulana, a case has been filed against the saint for promoting enmity between groups over religion among other charges.