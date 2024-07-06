 NCW Takes Action Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory' Remarks On Chairperson
The National Commission for Women posted a tweet calling out the derogatory remarks made by TMC MP, Mahua Moitra towards NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma. The post informs that the commission will file an FIR against MP under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 12:01 PM IST
(L) TMC MP Mahua Moitra and (R) NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma | FPJ

A contentious exchange unfolded recently between Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra and the National Commission for Women (NCW). The spark ignited when Moitra made derogatory comments directed at NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma. Moitra's criticism stemmed from a video depicting Sharma at the Hathras stampede site, where Moitra sharply questioned Sharma's actions, alleging she was preoccupied with menial tasks rather than performing her duties.

NCW's Reaction And Legal Action

In response to Moitra's remarks, the NCW swiftly moved to initiate legal proceedings. Citing the comments as a severe violation of dignity and a breach of women's rights, the NCW demanded that Delhi Police take immediate action. They called for an FIR to be filed against Moitra under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. Additionally, the NCW formally lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police and notified Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of the incident, emphasising the need for prompt and decisive measures against Moitra.

Moitra's Defiant Challenge

Undeterred by the NCW's legal actions, Moitra publicly challenged Delhi Police to act upon the suo moto orders issued against her. She defiantly declared her readiness for arrest, highlighting her location in Nadia and taunting the authorities to take swift action within the stipulated timeframe. Moitra's response further escalated the controversy, as she continued to express her disdain towards Sharma's actions, portraying them as ineffectual and subservient.

Political Ramifications

The conflict spilled over onto social media platforms, where both Moitra and the NCW exchanged barbs. Moitra, known for her outspoken nature, doubled down on her criticism of Sharma, accusing her of repeated offenses and challenging the Delhi Police to apply the law uniformly. Meanwhile, the NCW reiterated the seriousness of Moitra's comments, emphasizing their impact on Sharma's dignity and calling for stringent repercussions.

Legal Threat

The incident has sparked public debate, with opinions divided on the appropriateness of Moitra's remarks and the NCW's response. Many have condemned Moitra's language as disrespectful and misogynistic, arguing that public figures should refrain from such rhetoric. Conversely, Moitra's supporters have defended her right to criticise and question authority, portraying the NCW's actions as excessive and politically motivated.

Both Moitra and the NCW remain steadfast in their positions, with legal proceedings likely to unfold in the coming days.

