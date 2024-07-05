'Too Busy Holding Boss's Pajamas...' TMC's Mahua Moitra Takes Potshot At NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma

'Too Busy Holding Boss's Pajamas...' Mahua Moitra Takes A potshot At NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma | FPJ

Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress MP, recently made an offensive comment directed at Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women. This was in response to a retweet by renowned journalist Nidhi Razdan, in which Razdan asked why the chairperson did not hold the umbrella herself. Moitra said, "She's too busy holding up her boss's pyjamas" in response.

The post originated from an X (formerly Twitter) by the Press Trust Of India (PTI), informing of the arrival of the NCW chairperson in Hathras to meet the victims of stampede that took place in Hathras, UP, after the satsang of a self-proclaimed godman named 'Bhole Baba' also known as 'Narayan Sakar Hari'.

Social media users questioned what entitlement or privilege the chairman's failure to hold her own umbrella conferred in response to PTI's tweet, which showed her not holding their own umbrella.

Why can’t these people carry their own umbrellas?! What sick privilege is this? https://t.co/UIREgGC6ny — Sayema (@_sayema) July 3, 2024

Response To Moitra

While the NCW Chairperson is being criticised by many for her entitlement behaviour and failure to carry her own umbrella, Mahua's comments regarding the Chairperson's visual have drawn criticism for being a little too below the belt remark

Aww such below the belt tweets can come only from trolls!!!



Oh sorry, did you recently took the oath as an MP 😒 — Vagisha (@vagishasoni) July 4, 2024

The remark Mahua is it worth it? — Prashant Poojara (@PGPoojara) July 4, 2024