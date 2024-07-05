 'Too Busy Holding Boss's Pajamas...' TMC's Mahua Moitra Takes Potshot At NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma
TMC MP Mahua Moitra takes a below-the-belt shot at the chairperson of National Commission for Women, Rekha Sharma, responding to a retweet by journalist Nidhi Razdan, where she is seen visiting Hathras.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Mahua Moitra, a Trinamool Congress MP, recently made an offensive comment directed at Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women. This was in response to a retweet by renowned journalist Nidhi Razdan, in which Razdan asked why the chairperson did not hold the umbrella herself. Moitra said, "She's too busy holding up her boss's pyjamas" in response.

The post originated from an X (formerly Twitter) by the Press Trust Of India (PTI), informing of the arrival of the NCW chairperson in Hathras to meet the victims of stampede that took place in Hathras, UP, after the satsang of a self-proclaimed godman named 'Bhole Baba' also known as 'Narayan Sakar Hari'.

Social media users questioned what entitlement or privilege the chairman's failure to hold her own umbrella conferred in response to PTI's tweet, which showed her not holding their own umbrella.

Response To Moitra

While the NCW Chairperson is being criticised by many for her entitlement behaviour and failure to carry her own umbrella, Mahua's comments regarding the Chairperson's visual have drawn criticism for being a little too below the belt remark

