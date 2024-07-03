Hathras Stampede Tragedy: What Went Wrong At Baba Bhole's Satsang That Led To Over 120 Deaths?

Hathras Stampede Horror | X

In a tragic incident in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, 121 lives were lost due to a stampede triggered by a bizarre rush for dust kicked up by the car of a self-styled godman. This appalling event unfolded during a 'satsang' addressed by Suraj Pal, also known as Narayan Saakar Hari, revered by his followers as Bhole Baba.

The calamity exposed significant lapses in event management and inadequate policing, highlighting a series of failures that led to one of the deadliest stampedes in recent memory.

Read Also Rajya Sabha Observes Silence To Mourn Lives Lost In Hathras Stampede Incident; VIDEO

The Gathering And Oversight

The organisers of the 'satsang' had initially sought permission for a gathering of approximately 80,000 people. However, the actual turnout far exceeded expectations, with over 2.5 lakh attendees congregating at the event. This vast disparity immediately set the stage for chaos, as the infrastructure and security arrangements were ill-equipped to handle such a massive crowd.

Uttar Pradesh: Police are guarding Bhole Baba's ashram following the Hathras Satsang accident.



Activities are restricted for Baba and devotees, with no vehicles or devotees allowed to leave the ashram. Heavy Mainpuri police deployment is outside the ashram. pic.twitter.com/C88FP3bSKX — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 3, 2024

Triggering The Stampede

The critical moment came after the conclusion of the gathering, when devotees rushed to collect dust stirred up by the godman's departing car. Eyewitnesses reported that the godman's private security guards, purportedly attempting to maintain order, inadvertently sparked panic by pushing the crowd. This action triggered a domino effect, causing individuals to fall and be trampled upon, leading to widespread suffocation and injuries. The scene quickly turned chaotic as people attempted to flee, further exacerbating the tragedy.

Organisational Negligence

The FIR lodged after the incident paints a damning picture of the organisers' negligence. They were accused of concealing the true scale of the expected attendance and failing to implement adequate traffic and crowd management protocols. These oversights directly contributed to the stampede, demonstrating a reckless disregard for public safety. Furthermore, attempts were allegedly made to tamper with evidence, including the disposal of victims' clothing and footwear, further complicating the investigation.

VIDEO | Hathras Stampede: "He is not 'Baba', he is the creator of this universe 'Shri Narayan Hari'. He is the one behind everything that happens. For yesterday's incident, there is no fault of 'Narayan Hari'," says Vikram Singh, one of the followers of Suraj Pal Singh aka 'Bhole… pic.twitter.com/z6ajE5Lld9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2024

Police Response And Political Reactions

The response by local law enforcement was severely inadequate, with only around 40 police personnel deployed to manage the enormous gathering. When the stampede erupted, they were overwhelmed, unable to prevent the tragic loss of life. This failure highlighted systemic issues in police preparedness and response protocols during large-scale events. Political figures reacted swiftly to the disaster, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Adityanath assured the public of a thorough investigation and promised justice for the victims. Meanwhile, Yadav emphasised the need for a comprehensive probe to identify lapses and prevent similar tragedies in the future. The absence of immediate arrests, notably including the godman himself, who is currently missing, has raised questions about the thoroughness and impartiality of the ongoing investigation.

Legal Ramifications And Future Precautions

The legal ramifications of the incident are significant. The FIR filed against the organisers includes charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and wrongful restraint, among others. These charges underscore the serious nature of the lapses that led to the stampede and highlight the legal accountability that must be pursued. Looking ahead, there is a pressing need for stringent regulations governing public gatherings and events across India. Proper oversight, including accurate estimation of attendee numbers and adherence to safety protocols, must become non-negotiable standards. Law enforcement agencies also require enhanced training and resources to effectively manage crowd control and emergency responses during such events.

The Hathras stampede stands as a stark reminder of the catastrophic consequences that can result from organisational negligence and inadequate policing. It is a tragedy that should never have occurred—a preventable loss of lives caused by a reckless pursuit of dust and a cascade of failures in event management.