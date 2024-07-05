TMC MP Mahua Moitra Shares A video Defending 'Pajama' Comment On NCW Chairperson

'Too Busy Holding Boss's Pajamas...' Mahua Moitra Takes A potshot At NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma | FPJ

Trinamool Congress MP, Mahua Moitra, recently posted a video in which she defended her remarks she made on Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of the National Commission for Women. The Chairperson was given a below-the-belt remark by Mahua Moitra, who claimed that she was too occupied wearing her boss's pajamas.

The Controversial Comment

In response to PTI's tweet, which featured the chairperson not holding their own umbrella, social media users questioned what right or privilege the chairman's failure to hold her own umbrella conveyed.

Renowned journalist Nidhi Razdan retweeted this, raising the question of why the chairman did not hold the umbrella herself. "She's too busy holding up her boss's pajamas," Moitra wrote in reaction to the post.

Moitra later deleted the comment from Nidhi Razdan's retweet.

'Perspective'

Hours after seemingly absurd comment towards the NCW chairperson, Mahua deleted the comment after facing heavy trolling. She then posted a video with caption, 'Perspective', trying to defend her comment.

The man can be seen mocking the victory of the BJP in the general elections of 2024 in the video as he responds to a live comment. Mahua attempted to convey through the video her belief that the chairperson is preoccupied with covering up for the boss—the government.