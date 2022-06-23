e-Paper Get App

Thane: PWD engineer arrested for taking bribe

The accused, Bhojwanta Amrutrao Shinde, had demanded the money from the contractor for the approval of payment of his bills and refund of the security deposit

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 10:08 AM IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a section engineer working with the Public Works Department in neighbouring Raigad district of Maharashtra for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a contractor, the ACB said on Thursday.

The aggrieved contractor lodged a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap on Wednesday at the PWD office and caught the engineer when he accepted the amount from the complainant, it said.

An offence has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Deputy Superintendent of Police, ACB Raigad, Sushma Sonawane said.

