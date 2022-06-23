e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: 2 children die after tanker crashes into them

Rishi Gupta and Srishti Gupta were killed when they were crossing the road near a hotel on Tuesday afternoon

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative

A three-year-old boy and his cousin sister were killed after a tanker transporting bitumen hit them while they were waiting at a traffic signal to cross a busy street.

The incident took place in suburban Chembur, the police said on Wednesday. Rishi Gupta and Srishti Gupta (2) were killed when they were crossing the road near a hotel on Tuesday afternoon, an official said, adding that Srishti's mother Ranjana suffered injuries to her legs.

Ranjana was taking Srishti for a medical check-up with a doctor and asked Rishi to accompany them.

"Ranjana, Srishti, and Rishi were standing at a traffic signal to cross the road when the tanker driver lost his control over the vehicle which rammed into the trio. They were rushed to a hospital by local people where Srishti and Rishi were declared dead," the official said.

Tanker driver Rajendra Purohit was arrested under various sections of the IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence. Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: 2 children die after tanker crashes into them

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - 3 more Shiv Sena rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Latest Updates - 3 more Shiv Sena rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel

Maharashtra political crisis: Sharad Pawar has another political rendezvous

Maharashtra political crisis: Sharad Pawar has another political rendezvous

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde’s grip tightens on rebel group

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Eknath Shinde’s grip tightens on rebel group

Watch video: Man thrashed in Ayodhya for kissing wife

Watch video: Man thrashed in Ayodhya for kissing wife

Free Press Journal embarks on an exhaustive and inclusive School Survey in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai,...

Free Press Journal embarks on an exhaustive and inclusive School Survey in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai,...