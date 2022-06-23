Maharashtra: 2 children die after tanker crashes into them

Representative

A three-year-old boy and his cousin sister were killed after a tanker transporting bitumen hit them while they were waiting at a traffic signal to cross a busy street.

The incident took place in suburban Chembur, the police said on Wednesday. Rishi Gupta and Srishti Gupta (2) were killed when they were crossing the road near a hotel on Tuesday afternoon, an official said, adding that Srishti's mother Ranjana suffered injuries to her legs.

Ranjana was taking Srishti for a medical check-up with a doctor and asked Rishi to accompany them.

"Ranjana, Srishti, and Rishi were standing at a traffic signal to cross the road when the tanker driver lost his control over the vehicle which rammed into the trio. They were rushed to a hospital by local people where Srishti and Rishi were declared dead," the official said.

Tanker driver Rajendra Purohit was arrested under various sections of the IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence. Further investigation is underway, the official added.