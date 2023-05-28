Thane: Police suspect murder as body of unidentified woman found in Mumbra

A shocking incident has come to light at the Reti Bandar area of Mumbra where a dead body of an unidentified woman wrapped in a cloth and packed with cello tapes was found on Friday. Seeing the dead body of the woman the Mumbra police have speculated that she might have been murder.

Unidentified body discovered

Nivrutti Kolhatkar, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station, said, " The body of a woman found is two to three days old and her age would be approximately 20-25 years. We suspect that woman was killed and was wrapped in a cloth and packed with cello tapes to avoid suspicion. The deceased woman has not been identified so far. The local people first thought it was garbage."

Forensic Investigations are on

Kolhatkar further added, "A forensic team was also called to the spot where the body was found. We have formed a team to identify the woman. We are also checking that any missing complaint has been registered about this woman."There has been a stir in the Mumbra area after the dead body of the woman was found. "We have sent the woman's body to Thane government hospital for post-mortem. We are further investigating the case" said Kolhatkar.