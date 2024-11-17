 Thane: Police Officer Under Scrutiny Over Inaction In Beef On Train Case Dies After Falling From Train In Kalyan
Dattaray Lokhande had been under a lot of stress following a controversial transfer a few months ago. The transfer came after allegations of inaction on his part in a high-profile case. He along with other officers, was accused of mishandling a case where a 72-year-old man was assaulted by young passengers on a train over false allegations of carrying beef.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
Representative image

Thane: A tragic incident unfolded at Kalyan railway station on Friday when a police officer, Dattaray Lokhande, died after falling from a train while on his way to work. Lokhande, a resident of Vidyaharta Apartments on Malang Road in Kalyan East, is survived by his wife and two children. Originally hailing from Manwath village in Parbhani district, he was stationed at the Railway Police Headquarters in Mumbai's Ghatkopar.

The accident reportedly occurred at approximately 10:50 am on Platform No. 7 when Lokhande fell from an unidentified train. He was on his way to report for duty at the Ghatkopar headquarters. Tragically, he died on the spot. Upon being informed, a team from the Kalyan Railway Police rushed to the scene to conduct a preliminary investigation. His body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination and a case of accidental death has been registered.

Senior Police Inspector Pandhari Kande confirmed the incident and stated that CCTV footage from the vicinity is being reviewed. However, the absence of cameras at the exact location of the fall has hindered the investigation, making it challenging to determine the precise circumstances leading to Lokhande's death.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Lokhande had been under a lot of stress following a controversial transfer a few months ago. The transfer came after allegations of inaction on his part in a high-profile case. Lokhande, along with other officers, was accused of mishandling a case where a 72-year-old man was assaulted by young passengers in a train over false allegations of carrying beef.

A viral video of the assault sparked outrage, prompting an inquiry into Lokhande’s actions. As a result, he was transferred to Ghatkopar Police Headquarters, a move that reportedly weighed heavily on him. The inquiry into the case was still ongoing at the time of his death.

Authorities are now probing whether Lokhande's professional stress and the ongoing inquiry into the beef incident played a role in the tragic circumstances of his death. The investigation aims to uncover any contributing factors, while the absence of critical CCTV footage continues to pose a challenge.

