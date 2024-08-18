 Thane: Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault Of 2 Nursery Children By Male Attendant In Badlapur
Thane: Police Investigate Alleged Sexual Assault Of 2 Nursery Children By Male Attendant In Badlapur

The police have registered a case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act' of 2012, against an unidentified attendant.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Thane: Two nursery children were allegedly sexually assaulted by a male attendant of their school in Badlapur in Thane District, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, one of the children, aged four, narrated the incident to her parents. Thereafter, the parents contacted the other girl’s parents. The family of the other girl said she was afraid of going to school for the past few days. The complaint was filed by both girls’ parents.

article-image

About The Case

The girls said in the complaint that a male attendant at the nursery school, who takes them to the washroom, sexually abused them. The police said the parents promptly approached a private doctor for medical tests of their children. They then went to Badlapur (East) police station to lodge an FIR against the attendant on Friday night.

Case Registered

