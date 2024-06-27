Thane: Police Bust ₹18.9 Lakh Charas Racket, Arrest 3 Including Nepal Border Supplier | Representational image

Thane: The Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Crime Branch Police has busted a racket of charas Syndicate and arrested three persons in Thane, said police.

The police said they received information about a man who would be coming to sell charas in Bhiwandi's Pipeline area on June 14. Based on the information, the AEC formed a team and laid a trap in the Pipeline area, detaining Anil Kumar Prajapati, 42, a mechanic in Bhiwandi and resident of Pipeline Road in Bhiwandi, and questioning him.

They seized 1.720 kilograms of charas worth Rs 17,20,000 from his possessions. The police have registered a case against Prajapati under the relevant section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Shantinagar police station.

During interrogation, Anilkumar revealed the name of his brother Arjunkumar Prajapati, 38, who lived at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. A team of AEC of Thane police despatched to Uttar Pradesh. On June 20, Arjun Kumar was arrested. During interrogation Arjun Kumar, he revealed name Shyambabu Saroj, 51, a auto driver, resident of Navi Mumbai who sold charas them. Saroj was arrested on June 21. During house search of Saroj, police found that 170 gram charas of Rs 1,70,000.

The police arrested three and discovered 1.890 kg of Charas of Rs 18,90,000 from their possession. The main accused Arjunkumar was an habitual criminal. Four cases were registered against Arjun Kumar. Of four, two cases booked at Cant police station in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, one cases at Handiya Police station in Prayagraj and one case was lodged at Shantinagar police station in Bhiwandi.

Sunil Tarmale, Assistant Police Inspector at Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane police said, 'During the investigation, we learned the kingpin Arjun Kumar was involved in Charas business since 2014. Arjun brought charas from the Nepal border and distributed it to Anil who managed Bhiwandi, and Saroj who managed Navi Mumbai areas. Thereafter, Anil and Saroj sold it across the district. So far, Arjun has sold about 6 kg of Charas. We are carrying out further investigation.'