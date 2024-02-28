Indian Navy Seizes Nearly 3,300 Kg Of Meth, Charas In Massive Drug Bust Off Gujarat Coast; 5 Pakistan Nationals Held |

Gujarat: A joint operation involving the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the Navy and the Gujarat Police led to the interception of a small ship on Tuesday late night. The Navy intercepted the vessel near Porbandar in the Arabian Sea, seizing close to a staggering 3,300 kg of drugs.

The seized consignment included 3089 kg of charas, 158 kg of methamphetamine, and 25 kg of morphine. All five crew members onboard the ship, who were Pakistani nationals, have been held by the authorities.

Approximate Value Of Seized Drugs In International Market

While the total value of the confiscated drugs is yet to be officially disclosed, reports suggest that one kilogram of charas commands a price of ₹7 crore in international markets. This indicates the substantial value of the seized narcotics.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation as a historic success, underscoring the Modi government's resolute determination to eliminate drug trafficking in the country. He lauded the collaborative efforts of the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police in achieving this significant milestone.

Prime Minister's Vision of Drug-Free India

Shah emphasized that the operation aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating a drug-free Bharat. He commended the agencies involved for their relentless pursuit of this goal, which led to the largest offshore seizure of drugs in India.

Expressing his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the NCB, the Navy and the Gujarat Police, Shah extended his congratulations to them for their role in the successful operation.

"Pursuing PM Narendra Modi Ji's vision of a drug-free Bharat our agencies today achieved the grand success of making the biggest offshore seizure of drugs in the nation. In a joint operation carried out by the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of 3132 kg of drugs was seized," said Shah in a post.

"The historic success is a testament to our govt's unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free. On this occasion, I congratulate the NCB, the Navy, and the Gujarat Police," he added.

Operational Details

According to a report citing senior official of the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), the operation took place near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea. The Indian Navy, utilising surveillance aircraft, identified a suspicious dhow suspected of smuggling contraband, leading to the interception and seizure by the deployed naval ship.