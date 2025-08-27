 Thane Police Appoint 150 ‘Cyber Warriors’ To Boost Cybercrime Detection
Thane Police Appoint 150 'Cyber Warriors' To Boost Cybercrime Detection

Thane Police Appoint 150 ‘Cyber Warriors’ To Boost Cybercrime Detection

Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre has approved the appointment of four cyber warriors to each police station under the Thane Commissionerate, totaling 150 cyber warriors.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 07:58 AM IST
article-image
Thane Police Appoint 150 'Cyber Warriors' To Boost Cybercrime Detection

In a move to enhance cybercrime detection, the Thane police have appointed “cyber warriors.” These specialists will support cyber cell officers in investigating technically complex cybercrime cases.

150 cyber warriors appointed across commissionerate
Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre has approved the appointment of four cyber warriors to each police station under the Thane Commissionerate, totaling 150 cyber warriors. They will provide technical support and assist in cracking cybercrime cases more efficiently.

First phase deployment begins
In the first phase, appointment letters were handed over to 72 cyber warriors. They will be placed on an 11-month internship and posted at various police stations.

Trained in advanced cyber skills
These individuals are trained in cybersecurity, digital forensics, and artificial intelligence, and are expected to play a crucial role in the early detection of cybercrime. Their involvement is aimed at accelerating the process of identifying and apprehending cyber fraudsters.

Part of CM’s Yuva Prashikshan Yojana
Under the Chief Minister’s Yuva Prashikshan Yojana, in collaboration with a specialized training institute, the cyber warriors have been selected and trained.

Commissioner’s vision for modern policing
Commissioner Dumbre stated, “We had earlier set up a dedicated cyber cell to enable the speedy detection of cybercrimes. Taking that vision forward, we have now appointed cyber warriors to integrate innovation and technology into modern policing.

