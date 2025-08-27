Thane Police Appoint 150 ‘Cyber Warriors’ To Boost Cybercrime Detection | Freepik

In a move to enhance cybercrime detection, the Thane police have appointed “cyber warriors.” These specialists will support cyber cell officers in investigating technically complex cybercrime cases.

150 cyber warriors appointed across commissionerate

Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre has approved the appointment of four cyber warriors to each police station under the Thane Commissionerate, totaling 150 cyber warriors. They will provide technical support and assist in cracking cybercrime cases more efficiently.

First phase deployment begins

In the first phase, appointment letters were handed over to 72 cyber warriors. They will be placed on an 11-month internship and posted at various police stations.

Trained in advanced cyber skills

These individuals are trained in cybersecurity, digital forensics, and artificial intelligence, and are expected to play a crucial role in the early detection of cybercrime. Their involvement is aimed at accelerating the process of identifying and apprehending cyber fraudsters.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

Part of CM’s Yuva Prashikshan Yojana

Under the Chief Minister’s Yuva Prashikshan Yojana, in collaboration with a specialized training institute, the cyber warriors have been selected and trained.

Commissioner’s vision for modern policing

Commissioner Dumbre stated, “We had earlier set up a dedicated cyber cell to enable the speedy detection of cybercrimes. Taking that vision forward, we have now appointed cyber warriors to integrate innovation and technology into modern policing.