Thane: Poet Uday Bhide's latest collection 'Bolki Chitre' unveiled

FPJ/Abhitash Singh

Thane: The word is the quality of the space, while the canvas is the painter's space. When a painter paints on a canvas, he is selecting a piece of space in which balance is very important. Even in poetry, the lines are interlaced with the content, keeping the balance of the words.

Combining the two spaces of pictures and words is very risky, but poet Uday Bhide has successfully met this risk in his poetry collection "Bolki Chitre," expressed senior poet professor Ashok Bagwe on Sunday, while unveiling the latest collection that is published by Srijansamvad Prakashan.

The poet professor Pratibha Saraf, the poet captain Vaibhav Dalvi, and poet, editor Geetesh Shinde were the chief guests of the event in Thane.

Poet Uday Bhide expressed his gratitude to the present poets as well as the audience by saying that the poems in 'Bolki Chitre' poetry anthology were inspired by the pictures.

Professor Pratibha Saraf said, "Srijansamvad Publications has given readers a coffee table book of excellent quality in full color, and Uday Bhide's vocabulary is vast."

On this occasion, Saraf quoted some lines from his poetry and gave an example of what good poetry is like.

Captain Vaibhav Dalvi presented the poem 'Yaad' from this collection and asserted that Bhide's poetry stands on its own even without pictures.

Editor and poet Geetesh Shinde said , "Pictures and poetry are one life in this collection of poems, and it is said that if pictures are the body, poetry is its life. That is why in this book they have both been published on the same page and the readers have been given a poetic experience. The decorator of the book, Mandar Nene, has also done an excellent job."

Bagwe further added, "The work presented in the poetry collection by Bhide are inner poetic paintings and are great works of art that create the impression of words or pictures for the reader."

Bagwe explained many aspects of this collection by referring to Dnyaneshwari while addressing the gatherings.

Sonali Shinde, publisher of Srijansamvad Prakashan, and eminent poets and painters were present during the event.