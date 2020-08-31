Thane: Parked car catches fire; no casualties reported

"The car owner Prakash Nandapurkar was moving towards Ghodbunder road from Vikhroli when he noticed smoke erupting out of the bonnet of his car. Hence, he parked the car aside to inspect when he saw smoke and within few minutes, the bonnet of the car was caught into fire," added fire official.

"The bonnet of the white car parked aside on the road was engulfed into fire. However, no one was present in the car at the time of the incident. Following the alert call, the fire officials reached the spot with one fire engines and two rescue vehicles," informed an official from fire brigade team Thane.

The fire was doused within few minutes. The incident lead to major damage to the vehicle (Hyundai Verna MH-04 GM 9945), informed official.