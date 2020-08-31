Thane: Parked car catches fire; no casualties reported

Thane: A parked-car on a road in Thane caught fire following which smoke erupted from the charred car. However, no one was hurt in this incident.
Following the alert by locals and car driver, the fire department officials doused the fire.
The incident took place on Monday evening on the Eastern Express Highway near Dnyansadhana college, opposite to Teen Haat Naka flyover in Naupada area of Thane.
"The car owner Prakash Nandapurkar was moving towards Ghodbunder road from Vikhroli when he noticed smoke erupting out of the bonnet of his car. Hence, he parked the car aside to inspect when he saw smoke and within few minutes, the bonnet of the car was caught into fire," added fire official.
"The bonnet of the white car parked aside on the road was engulfed into fire. However, no one was present in the car at the time of the incident. Following the alert call, the fire officials reached the spot with one fire engines and two rescue vehicles," informed an official from fire brigade team Thane.
The fire was doused within few minutes. The incident lead to major damage to the vehicle (Hyundai Verna MH-04 GM 9945), informed official.
