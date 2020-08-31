Mission Begin Again: Do you need an e-pass to travel in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai?

On Monday, the Maharashtra government released new guidelines under Mission Begin Again. While the state continues to record several thousand COVID-19 cases daily, the government is gradually relaxing the restrictions.
Now, under the new guidelines, an e-pass will no longer be required for travel between districts. However, containment zones will continue to see restricted activities but restrictions on the movement of people have been reduced in areas outside containment zones.
"There shall be no restriction on Inter-District movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with the neighbouring countries. No separate permission / approval / e-permit will be required for the vehicles and the persons travelling therein for such movements. Passenger movement by private bus / mini-bus and other operators will be allowed. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra," the statement read.
Earlier, a letter by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all Chief Secretaries stated that there will be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.
With 1,93,889 active cases and 24,103 deaths, the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state followed.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)