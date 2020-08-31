Mission Begin Again: Do you need an e-pass to travel in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai?

"There shall be no restriction on Inter-District movement of persons and goods including those for cross land-border trade under Treaties with the neighbouring countries. No separate permission / approval / e-permit will be required for the vehicles and the persons travelling therein for such movements. Passenger movement by private bus / mini-bus and other operators will be allowed. The SOP for the same will be issued by the Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra," the statement read.

Earlier, a letter by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all Chief Secretaries stated that there will be no restrictions on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

With 1,93,889 active cases and 24,103 deaths, the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state followed.