Bye-bye E-Pass: Centre asks states not to put restrictions on inter-state movement of people, goods

In view of the reports of restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods, the Central government on Saturday directed all states to follow the Unlock 3.0 guidelines and allow such movement without any separate permission or permit.

A letter by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to all Chief Secretaries draws their attention to "para 5 of Unlock 3.0 guidelines", which states that there will be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

Citing the para, the letter mentions that no separate permission, approval and e-permit will be required for such movement of persons and goods for cross-border land trade under treaties with neighbouring countries. The Home Secretary's letter notes that there are reports that local-level restrictions on movement were being imposed by various districts and states.

Bhalla's letter states, "It has, however, been reported that local level restrictions on movement are being imposed by various districts/states. Such restrictions are creating problems in inter-State movement of goods and services and are impacting the supply chain, resulting in disruption of economic activities and employment, besides affecting supply of goods and services." The letter also says that such restrictions amount to violation of guidelines issued by MHA under provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.