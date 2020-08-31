Mission Begin Again: Maha govt releases new guidelines amid pandemic - check out details

The Maharashtra government on Monday released new guidelines under Mission Begin Again. While the state continues to record several thousand COVID-19 cases daily, the government is gradually relaxing the restrictions that had come with the lockdown several months ago.

As per the new guidelines, several relaxations have been given to those in the state. While containment zones will continue to see restricted activities, restrictions on movement of people has been greatly reduced. An e-pass will no longer be required for travel between districts, and those wishing to travel for non-essential activities can do so with "mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene".

Passengers movement by private bus / mini bus and other operation will be allowed, wherein transport commissioner will issued new sop soon.

While hotels in Maharashtra can now operate with 100% capacity as long as they adhere to the safety SOP, and non essential shop operation will be allowed, not all businesses have been exempted.