Unlock 4: MHA allows Metro to roll out from Sept 7

Mumbai: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities including resumption of Metro services in areas outside the Containment Zones.

The Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will issue Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the same. Further, social, political, academic, sports, religious and other functions will be allowed with a limit of 100 people as part of the new rules from September 21.

Open air theatres will also be permitted to open with effect from September 21. The "Unlock 4" phase, which will come into effect from September 1, will be in place till September 30. This was necessitated as the last set of guidelines for Unlock 3 will come to an end on July 30. The lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till September 30, 2020.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said, "The state government will issue its guidelines on Sunday or early Monday morning." However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity till September 30. In addition, swimming pools and indoor theatres will also remain shut. The ministry has made it clear that States are not to impose any local lockdown outside Containment Zones. There is no restriction on Inter-State and intra-State movement. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlock 4, the Delhi Metro will resume its services for public from September 7 in a calibrated manner."