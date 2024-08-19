 Thane: Online Gambling Addict Arrested For Murdering 74-Year-Old, Stealing Gold, & Torching House To Cover Tracks In Bhiwandi
PTIUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Thane: A man addicted to online gambling was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly murdering a 74-year-old woman, stealing her gold jewellery, and then setting the house on fire to destroy evidence, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Zatewada on August 14, the Bhiwandi taluka police station official said.

article-image

Statement Of An Official

"Abhimanyu Gupta (35) attacked Sevamary Augustin Nadar when she was alone, slit her throat and fled with gold ornaments. He then set the house on fire to destroy evidence. We traced him to a lodge in Thane and arrested him on Saturday. He has been charged with murder and other offences," the official said.

A probe has found Gupta was addicted to online gambling and had lost more than Rs 2 lakh, due to which he planned the robbery at Nadar's home, the official added.

"Gupta had worked in the dairy run by the victim's son, so he had details of the family, etc. He has been remanded in police custody till August 28," the official said.

