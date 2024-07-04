Thane Crime: 3 Arrested And Juvenile Detained For Allegedly Fatally Stabbing 26-Year-Old Man In Kalyan East | Representative Image

Thane: The Kolsewadi police on Tuesday arrested three men and detained a juvenile for allegedly fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man over an old rivalry in Kalyan East on Monday evening.

The arrested persons have been identified as Arjun Pandey, Sahil Shaikh, and Vidya Sagar Murti. The victim, Sandeep Rathod, lived alone in the Mahalaxmi area of Kalyan and worked as a labourer at a timber outlet. There are criminal cases lodged against the accused and the victim.

Investigating officer Ashok Kadam said the alleged assailants left in different directions towards Shirdi and Nashik. They were arrested on the basis of a tip-off and technical intelligence, and later produced in a court and remanded to police custody till July 8.

The incident took place on 100-Foot Road when Rathod was riding pillion on a motorcycle with two friends and was headed to a wine shop. He was attacked by masked men with choppers in broad daylight. He was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead.