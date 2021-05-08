Thane: No COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 9 under TMC jurisdiction

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will not conduct COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday (May 9).
An official handle that updates the news related to city tweeted, "Dear Citizens, Please note that Thane Municipal Corporation will not be holding any vaccination sessions tomorrow."
The coronavirus tally in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 4,84,769 with the addition of 2,274 cases in a day, an official said on Saturday.
These cases were reported on Friday, he said.
As the virus claimed the lives of 52 persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 7,935.
The COVID-19 mortality rate now stands at 1.63 per cent, he added.
In neighboring Palghar district, the infection tally has gone up to 94,483, while the death toll has reached 1,687, he said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)