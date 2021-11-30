Thane: NGO Rise India Foundation train youngsters to ride bikes to help in getting delivery jobs

Jobless youngsters are being trained to ride motorcycles and drive four-wheelers that could help in getting licenses and jobs. Rise India Foundation, a Non-Government Organisation in the last year had helped around 750 such youngsters across India in getting a license to jobs as delivery boys.

With the increasing demand for online shopping and ordering of snacks and food using apps from hotels and restaurants, the demand and vacancy for delivery boys had increased in the past few years.

"Therefore, with no license, the youngster is helpless and sits idle instead of doing a part-time job. However, to avoid just youngsters taking the wrong direction, we started an initiative to train youngsters for riding motorcycles, three and four-wheelers and also helped them get a license," said Adesh Gupta, Director of Rise India Foundation.

Gupta claims that in the last nine years, they have trained and helped around 7,000 youngsters across different parts of the country, including Ghaziabad, Hajipur, Delhi, Mumbai, Thane, Sikar, Nagpur, Chennai, Nashik and other cities.

"Not only training bikes and getting a permanent license, but we also make them understand and learn mobile phones, google maps, delivery apps, payment methods, traffic rules and help them open a bank account. We then do a placement in the delivery app and help them get a job," he added.

The NGO with the help of Rajesh More, a social worker, had trained around 100 people in Thane this year. The NGO has been running since 2012 with the help of advisors Kishore Dhariya and Ashok Jain.

Kamlesh Chavan, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, RTO, Thane said youngsters are helped in learning the rules and regulations related to traffic.

"Before issuing any licenses, the youngsters were trained on how to drive on roads. How careful they should drive on the road is also trained with the help of an expert who is a pillion rider," said Chavan.

Gupta further said, we tied up with some jobless women and men and paid them up. "The women and men from the particular locality help youngsters learn bikes. Since January 2021 till date we have trained and helped around 750 people get licenses and get jobs across Maharashtra," added Gupta.

Advertisement

ALSO READ AdAsia 2021 Macao to be streamed at an exclusive Mumbai event

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 08:38 PM IST