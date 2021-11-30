AdAsia 2021 Macao to be streamed at an exclusive Mumbai event

The first day of the prestigious AdAsia Macao 2021 conference being held as a virtual event this year, will be streamed into an event being planned for select invitees of the marcom industry on 3rd. December 2021. The aim of this conference is to develop a cooperation platform for cultural communication, exchange and development, promoting the international transmission of cultural and tourism brands through creative advertising and marketing.

Srinivasan Swamy, Vice Chairman Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) announced that "the first day at an AdAsia is eagerly looked forward to. This streaming would include the inaugural session with the awards ceremony, the keynote address by Mark Read Global CEO WPP and other interesting speeches and presentations, by leaders of industry like James Murphy Founder New Commercial Arts (previously founder of Adam&Eve DDB which was Cannes Lions Agency of the Decade), Rajeev Chaba, President and M.D. Morros Garage Motor India, Cynthia Lau Director of CruiSo Digital Solutions, Mann Lao Founder and Creative Director Chiii Design, to name a few. I am glad the Advertising Council of India has taken up this unique and useful initiative and I thank IAA India Chapter for having led this effort."

A local innovation is the addition of a panel discussion featuring top Indian professionals like Megha Tata, MD- South Asia, Discovery Communications India & President IAA India Chapter; Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO & Executive Director, Eros International Media Ltd & Vice President IAA India Chapter; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World; Anupriya Acharya, CEO- South Asia, Publicis Groupe & President-AAAI; Sunil Alagh, Founder & Chairman, SKA Advisors, who will discuss the relevance and implications of the keynote address on the Future of Marketing in a brave new world in the Indian context."

Adds Megha Tata President International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, "The AdAsia has always been known for its rich content and its great networking. Now, this hybrid effort combines the two features in a venue right here in Mumbai and we are inviting a select group of 100 marcom professionals.”

Those interested in registering for this event can contact soumen/execseciaa@gmail.com.

Entry is strictly restricted to registered invitees only.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 01:06 PM IST