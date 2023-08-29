Thane News: Upalokayukta Seeks Answers From TMC Over What Action Was Taken Against 7 Illegal Bungalows In Yeoor |

Thane: The Upalokayukta has asked the Thane Municipal Corporation about what action it had taken against seven illegal bungalows in Yeoor, which is an eco-sensitive forest patch, an official said on Monday.

Earlier a social activist from Thane Yogesh Mundhara had complained to the Upalokayukta about these structures.

'TMC Has Delayed Issuing Notices To Owners Of Illegal Structures,' Says Activist

Mundhara said, "In an order dated July 23, Upalokayukta Sanjay Bhatia has asked the TMC chief to order an inquiry into the delay in issuing notices to the owners of these structures."

Sanjay Bhatia, Upalokayukta said, " We want to know on what basis taxes were assessed for these bungalows. The TMC has been asked to file an FIR under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act in case of irregularities."

Upalokayukta Asks Thane Collector To Attend Next Hearing

Bhatia added, "The next hearing on the issue will be held on September 14 and the Thane collector Ashok Shingare too has been asked to be present for it."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)