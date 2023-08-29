 Thane News: Body Of Unidentified Man Found Near Mate Chowk; Search For Relatives On
Before admitting him to the Civil Hospital in Thane for further procedure the case of death of an unknown person was registered at Thane Nagar Police Station.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Thane News: Body Of Unidentified Man Found Near Mate Chowk; Search For Relatives On | Representative Image

Thane: A 38-year-old unidentified person was found unconscious on the public road leading to the station in front of Mate Chowk near American Watch Company in Thane. Before admitting him to the Civil Hospital in Thane for further procedure the case of death of an unknown person was registered at Thane Nagar Police Station.

Thane Police Gives Information On Deceased's Body Features

Vijaykumar Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Thane Nagar police station said, "We have registered the case of death of an unknown person. The unknown person's features are that he is dark in complexion, bulging face, straight nose, both eyes closed, black and white hair, black and white beard and moustache, slim build, height 5 feet 2 inches, wearing black half t-shirt and black full pant."

"We have appealed that If there are any family or relatives of this description of unknown person then they should contact the Thane Nagar Police Station on a priority basis," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

